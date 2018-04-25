Best Way To Adult On King 

Staff Pick

Remember when Upper King was just a series of sports bars and lost dreams? Just me? Well, thanks to the work of Nathan Wheeler and business partner Mike Shuler, the area is all grown up and now us olds can partake in the late night fun without feeling like a wannabe college kid. Vintage Lounge, Wheeler and Shuler's new wine bar, is our salvation. The swank bar, designed by expert mood enhancer B. Berry Interiors, is the sophisticated bar we've been praying for. The wine list is non-threatening, the charcuterie plates abundant, and the service subtle yet obliging. Drink it up. —Kinsey Gidick