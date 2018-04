Staff Pick

For many Charlestonians, the story of Marine Ralph Johnson is mostly confined to his name on the side of the downtown VA hospital. But Johnson’s history as a war hero got a little more well-known this year as the U.S. Navy’s newest destroyer, named for Johnson, was commissioned in Charleston. Stationed in the Pacific, the USS Ralph Johnson is full of Navy sailors who signed up to risk their lives for their country just as Ralph Johnson did as an enlisted Marine in Vietnam. —Sam Spence