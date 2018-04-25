Best Vote That Shows A Politician's View Of Their Role In Government 

Staff Pick

Across the state, local governments of the flip flop and buttoned-up varieties have stepped out and banned single-use plastic bags over concerns about pollution. Still though, Republican leaders in the Statehouse set out this session to kill those efforts; the same folks who would tell you they're small government conservatives who value home rule. Not surprisingly, the plastic bag lobby spent more than $30,000 lobbying S.C. lawmakers. And it worked. —Sam Spence