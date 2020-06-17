667 Meeting St. Downtown

(843) 722-4470

patrickvet.com

Let’s be real — most of us consider our pets to be an integral part of our families. And we wouldn’t trust their health and wellness with just anyone. That’s why so many people take their furry friends to Patrick Veterinary Clinic, a frequent BOC winner. This downtown vet makes caring for your pet as easy as possible, offering walk-ins Monday-Saturday for your cats and dogs. Patrick Vet wants only the best for you and your fur babies; they incorporate high-quality veterinary medicine and the latest technology with the very human aspects of their friendly and knowledgeable staff. The vet is adaptable too, offering curbside service during the coronavirus pandemic. We give Patrick Veterinary Clinic two paws up. —Connelly Hardaway

Runner-up: Charleston Harbor Veterinarians