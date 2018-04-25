Best Use Of The Phrase “Party Goblin” 

Staff Pick

When internationally known comedian Iliza Shlesinger came to the Sottile Theatre in January as one of the headliners of the Charleston Comedy Fest, we were pretty stoked to get some insight into her comedy before she took the stage for the sold-out show. When asked about all the labels she receives — from feminazi to bad feminist — Shlesinger lassoed her answer and shutdown the naysaying outlaws, saying, “I think if you look for nuance then you are trying too hard ... An audience can smell a forced act.” A modern day Annie Oakley if there ever was one. —Mary Scott Hardaway