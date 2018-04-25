Best Typical Mt. Pleasant Pop-Up 

The (tight) butt of many of our yoga/consumerism jokes is almost always super-cult store, Lululemon. Do we wear the super soft, $90 yoga leggings? Of course we do. But if we’re paying that much you better believe we’re also making fun of the overpriced yoga gear. This year Lululemon “popped up” in Mt. P’s Towne Centre
, and they show no signs of going away. If you live in Mt. Plastic it is required that you own at least three carefully curated Lulu outfits, so this convenient location benefits everyone. The best thing about Towne Centre is that it’s laid out in a way that’s almost as confusing as the obstacles on the Oregon Trail, so you’ll work up that much needed sweat searching for the store. (One day lost). —Connelly Hardaway