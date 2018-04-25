You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Shops, Wares & Services
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Two-Fer Bridal Shop 

Bridal House of Charleston

Staff Pick

I’m getting married in September — I lassoed me a good one. Oh, and my twin sister is getting married in December. So, needless to say, between the two of us, we’ve got a lot of things on the ol’ to-do list. Luckily, we were able to crush the wedding dress shopping in one fell swoop. I’m talking one spot, one amazingly adept and sweet bridal consultant (who’s also the shop owner), and a handful of dresses per gal. We were in, scooped up two white gowns, popped some bubbly, and were out in T-minus three hours. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that. bridalhouseofcharleston.com —Mary Scott Hardaway

Location Details

Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS