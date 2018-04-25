Best Two-Fer Bridal Shop 

I’m getting married in September — I lassoed me a good one. Oh, and my twin sister is getting married in December. So, needless to say, between the two of us, we’ve got a lot of things on the ol’ to-do list. Luckily, we were able to crush the wedding dress shopping in one fell swoop. I’m talking one spot, one amazingly adept and sweet bridal consultant (who’s also the shop owner), and a handful of dresses per gal. We were in, scooped up two white gowns, popped some bubbly, and were out in T-minus three hours. It doesn’t get much sweeter than that. bridalhouseofcharleston.com
—Mary Scott Hardaway