Best TV Propaganda 

Staff Pick

Across the nation, local TV stations owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group have leveraged their trustworthy community newsreaders into torchbearers of President Donald Trump's war on the media. In April, when Deadspin stitched together a video documenting dozens of hosts faithfully and non-ironically reciting a warning against fake news, several S.C. stations were included in the mash-up. And it's not the first time Sinclair's conservative owners have used their airtime to trumpet talking points. In Charleston, Sinclair owns ABC News 4. —Sam Spence
