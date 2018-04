Staff Pick

By now you probably know that Black Panther crushed the box offices, but even more exciting for South Carolina was the spotlight it threw on star and Anderson native Chadwick Boseman. T’Challa, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and Marvel’s first black superhero, got the Time magazine treatment on Feb. 19, gracing the cover of the national publication. Talk about a badass pioneer. —Kinsey Gidick