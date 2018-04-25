You searched for:

Best tear jerker puppet show 

Ramona

Staff Pick

Every year, Spoleto Festival USA almost always produces a puppet show (or several) — but these aren’t Muppet-level productions. They’re highly artistic, captivating, and, in the case of Ramona, tear-jerking shows. Rezo Gabriadze’s story about two Russian locomotives separated by many miles of track was witty, sweet, and smart. As we wrote in our June review, “Ramona is not thrilling, or challenging. But that’s OK. It’s simply a well-told story that will leave you feeling that you’ve regained some sense of whimsy, a little lightness that you left on the tracks long ago.” Cue the waterworks. — Mary Scott Hardaway
