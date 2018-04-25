You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Eating & Drinking Out
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Tandoori Chicken Wrap 

Sambar

Staff Pick

Honest to Pete, if Sambar doesn't get its own brick and mortar one day, I'm gonna be madder than a wet hen. This "modern Indian kitchen" stall at Workshop has become one of my favorite lunch splurges and I have yet to find a menu item I don't like. From the mango lassi with its thick yogurt twang to the decadent curry bowl to the dosa, Charleston needs more of this. But hands down the best thing on the menu is the tandoori chicken wrap. Riata slaw, green chutney, and perfectly cooked chicken that's blackened just enough. Forget the chuck wagon slop, this is what every cowgirl needs. —Kinsey Gidick

Location Details

Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS