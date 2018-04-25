Best Tandoori Chicken Wrap 

Staff Pick

Honest to Pete, if Sambar doesn't get its own brick and mortar one day, I'm gonna be madder than a wet hen. This "modern Indian kitchen" stall at Workshop has become one of my favorite lunch splurges and I have yet to find a menu item I don't like. From the mango lassi with its thick yogurt twang to the decadent curry bowl to the dosa, Charleston needs more of this. But hands down the best thing on the menu is the tandoori chicken wrap. Riata slaw, green chutney, and perfectly cooked chicken that's blackened just enough. Forget the chuck wagon slop, this is what every cowgirl needs. —Kinsey Gidick