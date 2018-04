Staff Pick

Some people head to Huger Street's North Central Delicatessen for lox on a bagel, or a stacked-high Italian sub. While those are delicious options, they aren't the reason we frequent the little deli. Our go-to purchase is the candy. Yep, the little gummies — the Haribo Pico-Balla specifically — hanging nonchalantly at the front of the store are what draw us in time and again. Don't take our word for it, go snag some for yourselves. —Connelly Hardaway