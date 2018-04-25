Best Summer School 

Staff Pick

This summer, College of Charleston professor and author Jon Hale launched the peninsula's first Freedom School at Charleston Progressive Academy. The school was modeled after the schools created in the summer of 1964 as part of the The Freedom Summer voter registration campaign — comprised of black Mississippians and mostly out-of-state white volunteers — which established approximately 50 Freedom Schools in Mississippi. "The Freedom School [in Charleston] fills a very real need," said Hale. "Historically, students attending a failing school often receive hand-me-down textbooks. Just providing them with new textbooks is a powerful message we're investing in these kids." From snake oil salesmen to school marms, everyone on the frontier needs a great education. We tip our hats to Hale, and hope the Freedom School continues to fill this very real need on the peninsula. — Mary Scott Hardaway