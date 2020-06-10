409 Mill St. Mount Pleasant (843) 884-3433

thescratchpad.com

You can get in touch with folks at The Scratch Pad with all the standard, modern forms of instant communication, but it feels like a terrible oversight to not reach out to them with a kind, hand written letter. There’s just something about writing with the perfect pen on nice heavy paper. From stationery and special event decorations to that perfect home accessory for your next gathering with friends, The Scratch Pad has you covered. The Scratch Pad also has everything you need for those seasonal touches at home too. Of course, that just-right decor would not be perfect without a little Southern touch to look suitably natural in your Lowcountry home — think pineapples, shells and other seascapes. The Scratch Pad is also a great place to find gifts for that impossible-to-buy-for friend or relative. What are you waiting for, an invitation? (They have those too.)—Sam Spence

Runner-Up: Ink Meets Paper