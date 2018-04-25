Best Statehouse Straight-Talk 

Staff Pick

After South Carolina's House of Representatives voted to pause funding for Charleston's International African American Museum, S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson took the opportunity to call out some of his fellow legislators. Calling the House out for removing state funding to the museum from the annual budget, the Charleston democrat told lawmakers, "This is not an indictment against the Senate because the Senate did its job. But I am sending notice." Kimpson went on to say that he'd be right back in front of his fellow legislators during any budget debate to demand that South Carolina put its money where its mouth is and make the International African American Museum a reality. —Dustin Waters