Best songwriting nod 

Staff Pick

Last year, Jah Jr. (formerly known as Johnny Jr.) snagged the John Lennon Songwriting Award in the Hip-Hop Category for his track “Keep the Dream Alive.” The contest was judged by the likes of George Clinton and Black Eyed Peas. Sweet, right? That’s news enough, but the local hip-hop artist, who just dropped the song “Dublin,” is back in the game to compete in the final stretch of the 2017 awards, having already secured the Session I Grand Prize Winner in the hip-hop category. Yes, he won again, but could win the main prize here soon. You can vote at jlsc.com until April 30, by the way. Don’t it feel good to be cheering for the winning side? —Kelly Rae Smith