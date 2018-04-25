You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Culture, Arts & Entertainment
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best songwriting nod 

Jah Jr: John Lennon Songwriting Contest

Staff Pick

Last year, Jah Jr. (formerly known as Johnny Jr.) snagged the John Lennon Songwriting Award in the Hip-Hop Category for his track “Keep the Dream Alive.” The contest was judged by the likes of George Clinton and Black Eyed Peas. Sweet, right? That’s news enough, but the local hip-hop artist, who just dropped the song “Dublin,” is back in the game to compete in the final stretch of the 2017 awards, having already secured the Session I Grand Prize Winner in the hip-hop category. Yes, he won again, but could win the main prize here soon. You can vote at jlsc.com until April 30, by the way. Don’t it feel good to be cheering for the winning side? —Kelly Rae Smith
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS