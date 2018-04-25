Best Small Town Theater 

Staff Pick

Summerville’s Flowertown Players have been around for more than four decades, but we’re continuously impressed with the shows they put on. From slapstick British comedy No Sex Please, We’re British to murder mystery Accomplice to Sweeney Todd, these thespians do it all, and build up the stage from scratch every damn time. And their Underground crew, who perform in the theater’s black box space as well as on the main stage, tackle tough theater with finesse — this past fall, Underground put on The Laramie Project, a play about the 1998 murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard in Wyoming. The play is comprised of more than 200 interviews conducted with town members in the wake of Shepard’s death. As Underground Director Chase Priest explained, “It’s important to hear, but hard to say.” The theater and its lineup should convince any Summerville naysayer that it’s time to hitch up their wagon and head west. —Mary Scott Hardaway