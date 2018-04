Staff Pick

We’re always psyched when we see an artist we’ve written about for years get a break and this year was no exception. It looks like comedian Dusty Slay is finally getting the national attention he deserves. The guy known for his cracks about trailer park life landed a spot on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in January and he killed it. We’re hoping to see him on hometown hero Stephen Colbert’s “Late Night” next. —Kinsey Gidick