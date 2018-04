Staff Pick

Avondale darling, Lava Salon, is a frequent Best of Charleston winner, and a hair salon oft utilized by several of CP’s unkempt prairie women. With a fun vibe and killer stylists, what’s not to love? Earlier this year Lava opened its second location in Park Circle, confirming what we’ve known to be true: Park Circle is no longer Charleston’s Wild, Wild West — it’s the future. Get your hair done, grab a drink at Commonhouse, a bite at EVO, and a cone at Park Circle Creamery. —Connelly Hardaway