Best Sign Of The Free Market 

Eclipse glasses reach $75 in Charleston

Staff Pick

A once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon brought out Charleston’s most opportunistic scalawags as a total solar eclipse neared the coast. Like a massive gold rush trailing a celestial trajectory, many with a spare pair of eclipse glasses decided to dramatically raise their prices before a darkness descended upon the Holy City. In the end, most Charlestonians were blind drunk by the time the moon blocked out the sun, and we were all subject to varying degrees of blackouts regardless of how much we paid for eclipse glasses. —Dustin Waters
