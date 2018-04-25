You searched for:

Best sign Charleston is the new Hollywood 

Rough House Picture’s arrival

Staff Pick

Y’all, Danny McBride, aka Kenny Powers aka Neal Gamby, now lives in Charleston. Even better? He moved his entire production company here with him. Now Charleston is home to Rough House Pictures and with that comes more movies filmed here and jobs jobs jobs for our local film crews. After shooting Vice Principals here, McBride chose Charleston for his highly anticipated reboot of Halloween. (If you didn’t see Jamie Lee Curtis at Kudu in the past six months, can you even call yourself a Charlestonian?). Look for Halloween to release in October. —Kinsey Gidick
