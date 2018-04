Staff Pick

ThunderGuards Motorcycle Club is no more. Replacing it: a tapas bar. That's what's opening where the motorcycle club stood for nearly 41 years. Now granted, the club sold the space fair and square, but the new owners are ushering in a decidedly nouveau Charleston — small plates, small plates, small plates. Like the towering apartments around it, this latest departure is just another sign of the rampant growth of the city. —Kinsey Gidick