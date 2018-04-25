Best Show Of Support 

Staff Pick

One of Charleston's most influential leaders in the beer community passed away this year. Rich Carley, who co-founded Charleston Beer Exchange and Edmund's Oast with Scott Shor, succumbed to a heart attack in March. Friends and family within the local food and beverage community and beyond were shocked and saddened and they reacted with dozens of heartfelt messages on social media, praising the gregarious, loving Carley, a true reminder of F&B's incredible camaraderie. —Kinsey Gidick