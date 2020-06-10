42 Windermere Blvd. West Ashley

(843) 766-3277

peterandsons.com

Locally owned and operated, Peter and Sons Shoe Repair has been helping residents mend their footwear and most leather goods for 40 years. “We truly appreciate the people that come through the door,” said manager Susan Sacco. One of Peter and Sons’ most notable aspects is their familial atmosphere. Sacco, the third generation in the family to watch over the store, saw her father, uncle and grandfather work at the shoe repair business. Even as they grew past the original team, adding in more employees over the last few years, they still keep the family close. Peter and Sons Shoe Repair has won Best Shoe Repair Store several times and Sacco believes it comes down to quality, in addition to the way they treat customers. “Our work speaks for our reputation,” she said. —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: Alex’s Shoe Repair