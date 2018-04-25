Best Sense Of Justice Achieved News Story 

Staff Pick

All too often, outlaws get away with committing heinous crimes. But sometimes, when we’re lucky, justice is served. This past February we wrote about Valiant Animal Rescue executive director and professional animal cruelty invesigator Michelle Reid. Reid works with abused and abandoned animals every day, and fights to put criminals behind bars; as we reported, in 2017 close to 50 people were put in jail based on Reid’s investigative work. While Reid laments that there are lots of bad people out there and lots of animals that still need saving, thanks to her tireless efforts, hundreds of dogs, cats, horses, and other creatures have found their forever homes. Support Reid and Valiant Animal Rescue by donating at valiantanimalrescue.org. —Mary Scott Hardaway