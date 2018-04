Staff Pick

And by best scotch oyster we mean that new Mt. P restaurant, Nico, serves up the best (and only) scotch oyster in the Lowcountry, at least that we know of. Anyone can do this do-si-do: sip oyster brine, pour scotch over oyster, eat oyster (slurping allowed), rinse shell with scotch and drink some more. Repeat as often as necessary to feel like you really could, ya know, do-si-do. —Connelly Hardaway