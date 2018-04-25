Best Scandal 

Staff Pick

Businesses with live mascots are cute, but local recording studio Rialto Row’s nameless plastic dolphin really captured our hearts, particularly when the poor guy went missing, with the thief leaving the note, “We have your dolphin,” along with two cans of tuna. Even the Royal American offered up a $100 bar cash reward, “no questions asked.” Though the studio crew, including producer Wolfgang Zimmerman, was distraught for a minute, the dolphin was mysteriously, and safely, returned. She even has a name now, so wave hello to Windy the next time you see her wigglin’ in the wind just below the I-26 ramp from Mount Pleasant Street. —Kelly Rae Smith