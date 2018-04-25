Best Roads Less Taken 

Staff Pick

Pa always said there ain't no river so long that don't contain a bend and no infrastructure project so small that it doesn't feel like it'll never end. That would be the case with the conversion of Spring and Cannon streets from one-way rodeos to afeared two-way thoroughfares. It's been real slow-goings with the project, but maybe smoothing over these downtown streets will be enough to win everyone's confidence. Remember, it wasn't too many moons ago that King Street ran all one way. —Dustin Waters