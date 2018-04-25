Best Repurposed Tuna 

Staff Pick

When I left The Dewberry's party for Charleston Wine + Food at midnight, the giant 800 pound tuna was still there, relatively untouched. For the fete, Williams Sonoma, the party host, had shipped in the jumbo fish to wow the crowd of chefs, restaurant owners, publicists, and writers. And wow it did. It was the most discussed seafood at any party I've attended. But what would become of it? Fortunately, the good people at One80 Place got the leftovers. Turns out, the homeless shelter collects unused food from the festival every year and this year they got 4,000 pounds of it. "We're going to do tuna salad and some seared tuna steaks. Tuna casseroles," One80's director of operations Angie Dupree told CP — bringing new meaning to the word trash fish. —Kinsey Gidick