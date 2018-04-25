Best Representational Progress That Was Undone Almost Immediately 

Staff Pick

For a while there, we felt a semblance of safety knowing that the two sheriffs in town represented communities rightfully wary of law enforcement. Reggie Burgess was sworn in as chief of the North Charleston Police Department on Jan. 11, and Jerome Taylor was still the interim police chief in Charleston. It was a hell of a time to be alive. Tecklenburg even bragged about it on MLK Day, celebrating the progress of two black men at the highest rungs of law enforcement in the two Charlestons. That’s done now that Charleston’s hired Luther Reynolds. At least Charleston’s new police chief seems to say the right things in speeches and interviews with the press. He was sworn in on April 16, and we wish him all the best as we look out the window longingly at those couple of months of black excellence. —Adam Manno