  • [X]2018
  • [X]Politics & Public Affairs
Best Red Meat Primary 

2018 SCGOP Gubernatorial Primary

Staff Pick

Tucked a couple years either side of the TV-ready bunting and babies residential primaries, in the quiet of the midterm gubernatorial primaries, South Carolina candidates toil in county party meetings and supper clubs, sharpening their knives in an outrageous game of one-upsmanship. In crowded races, it's a game of mutually assured destruction to see who can make it into the sudden death runoff. Pander a little more outrageously than the rest and you can at least play spoiler, luring votes from loyal Dem/GOP voters, the ones who care enough to cast a ballot in a mostly-ignored midsummer primary. Pay attention. One of these people will become governor. —Sam Spence
