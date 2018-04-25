Best Reassurance That The Kids Really Are All Right 

Staff Pick

Calm down, parents. If YALLFest is any indication, iGen is doing just fine. Blue Bicycle Books’s sixth go at hosting a two-day YA book bonanza brought in hundreds of eager young readers and the enthusiasm of teens and tweens to meet their literary idols shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, YALLFest now has a sister fest in Santa Monica, Cali. called YALLWest. Big ups to Jonathan Sanchez for this brilliant idea. Stay #bookbound, kids. —Kinsey Gidick