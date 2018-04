Staff Pick

Remember that time a guy walked into a West Ashley Harris Teeter and sprayed poop on the produce? Yeah, that happened, and it's a swell reminder to wash your vegetables. For real, y'all. Sure this was a freak incident by a disgruntled former contractor, but don't think other shoppers don't manhandle the apples and oranges and then distractedly walk away. That ish happens all the time and you don't know where their hands have been. Let the poopertrator be a lesson to us all. —Kinsey Gidick