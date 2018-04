Staff Pick

If you hadn't figured it out already, North Charleston is the area's next hot spot and it's about to blow up. The folks behind Atlanta's Krog Street Market recently announced they're opening a food hall in the old Garco Mill which can mean one thing — Park Circle house prices are about to skyrocket. The food hall will take up 20,000 square ft. and focus on regional, specialty retailers and restaurants. Is it too late to invest in North Chuck? —Kinsey Gidick