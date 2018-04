Staff Pick

Y'all, the Upper Deck is the first bar a guy ever told me, "Wow, you really can drink." And now I'm married to him. That's the kind of power this city's most bohemian watering hole had. It could bring two feckless college students together for all eternity (eight years is an eternity, right?). And now? Well, it's gone. The Upper Deck closed in February. #makechsweirdagain —Kinsey Gidick