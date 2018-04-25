You searched for:

Best reason to call out S.C. Hall of Fame 

Lack of James Jamerson

Readers Pick

Bassist James Jamerson isn’t just a Motown legend who can be heard on Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” — he’s a Lowcountry native. That’s why his cousin Anthony McKnight has dedicated the past 20 years to getting Jamerson inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame. So far the efforts have been, ludicrously, in vain, with Jamerson getting snubbed year after year despite the fact that he holds a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as spots in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Musician’s Hall of Fame, and the Fender Hall of Fame. Get with it, South Carolina. —Kelly Rae Smith
