Best Reason To Buy A Charleston County Parks 

Staff Pick

I’m telling ya folks, $85 is a small price to pay for parking that’s basically on the beach. That’s one of the biggest perks I’ve found for buying a Charleston County Parks Gold Pass each year. I can roll out to Kiawah’s Beachwalker and be on the beach within minutes of arrival. It sure beats the stress of driving in circles to find a spot on Sullivan’s or IOP. And I don’t have to tan in fear of getting towed. Plus, PLUS there are often life guards on duty ensuring a safe family-friendly swim day. Bite the bullet and buy one, pardners. —Kinsey Gidick