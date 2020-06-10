Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Best Radio Station 

105.5 The Bridge

Plenty of people looking to keep in touch with the area keep their dials tuned to 105.5 The Bridge. Local music and longtime Lowcountry radio personalities have maintained the Bridge’s status as a popular radio station. “It’s always great to get the appreciation of the local audience,” general manager Chili Walker said. “It’s a station that’s a little bit different. We play plenty of familiar music, but we also are a station that will step out and play artists that not a lot of others will.” Within the last year, 105.5 brought famed local radio host Richard Todd back on the air, after a seven-year hiatus from radio. In addition, they’ve got James Voigt (aka the Critic) putting out a regular playlist of eclectic artists and local musicians. “I’m hoping to continue to build on the success that was before me and we continue to grow and live up to the title of best radio station,” Walker added. —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: 103.5 WEZL

