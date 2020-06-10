465 Meeting St. Downtown

Greystar was founded in 1993 right here in Charleston. Founder, chairman and CEO Bob Faith set out to build what he envisioned would be the rental housing industry leader — a self-described blue-chip company that would operate with the highest integrity and character. Over time, Greystar has proved that not only was this need real, but that they would be the ones to meet it. They have learned what’s important to people when it comes to a place to call home, and continue to strive to provide innovative services that enhance people’s living experiences beyond simply providing a place to live. “It is incredible to see our team members and our residents come together to create a strong sense of community involvement not just at our apartment communities, but through various forms of community outreach throughout the Charleston area,” Greystar said in a statement. Greystar quickly expanded, going international in 2013 by expanding into Mexico and the United Kingdom and winning global recognition and multiple awards including “Global Residential Investor of the Year,” “Global Alternatives Investor of the Year” and “Industry Figure of the Year, North America.” —Skyler Baldwin

Runner-Up: Above and Beyond Property Management