Best Promo For Jimmy Hagood's Hot Sauce 

Staff Pick

Come to find out, the king of Broadway looooves Jimmy Hagood's Peach Slow Burn Hot Sauce. We know this because he tweeted it back in December, telling his 2 million followers, "I'm a Cholula man...BUT @StephenAtHome puts this S. Carolina peach hot sauce in his gift bags to his guests and I'm f*ckin ADDICTED to it." You.can.not.buy.that. kind of advertising, people. Needless to say, Hagood was tickled — the tweet happened to come out on his birthday — and we're pretty sure Miranda will never want for another bottle of Peach Slow Burn again. —Kinsey Gidick