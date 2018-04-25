You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Politics & Public Affairs
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

Best Premature Payday 

Charleston School Board Walks Back  Salary Increase

Staff Pick

Looking to make hay while the sun shines, the Charleston County School Board briefly approved a pay raise for themselves to the tune of $14,000. That gold rush failed to pan out though, especially after district parents and teachers decided that dog just wouldn't hunt. In less than a fortnight after approving the pay increase, the board revoked their decision during a special meeting, dashing any hopes of becoming the second-highest paid school board in the state. —Dustin Waters
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS