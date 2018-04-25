Best Premature Payday 

Staff Pick

Looking to make hay while the sun shines, the Charleston County School Board briefly approved a pay raise for themselves to the tune of $14,000. That gold rush failed to pan out though, especially after district parents and teachers decided that dog just wouldn't hunt. In less than a fortnight after approving the pay increase, the board revoked their decision during a special meeting, dashing any hopes of becoming the second-highest paid school board in the state. —Dustin Waters