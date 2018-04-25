Best Place To Wash Your Best Friend 

The only self-washing dog wash downtown, the appropriately titled, The Dog Wash, is the chicest damn dog wash we’ve ever seen. And while the cute spot currently only takes four-legged pals on the less-than-200-pound side of things, we’re sure if the demand was high enough, we could all pull our workhorses in there, too. After long days on the trail, ain’t nothing like a $25 self-serve washing option so that you can giddy up and go. Oh, and don’t worry, Mr. Neigh will have snacks at the ready — The Dog Wash
promises, “We always have biscuits!” —Connelly Hardaway