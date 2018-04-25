Best Place To Trust With Your Pet’s Life 

As a helicopter dog mom, I wouldn’t leave my hound with just anybody. She’s high-energy, follows her nose, will run for miles if she picks up a good scent, and knows approximately zero tricks/commands. She’s perfect. Moonshadow
Kennel, tucked away on a large wooded plot on Johns Island, takes great care of wily pups — my girl always comes home happy, unscathed, and worn out from tons of playtime. And my kitty cat, who is far better behaved, but doesn’t like to leave her throne, is treated like feline royalty in Moonshadow’s special cat house. Whenever you need to leave your home on the range, your furry pals will be safe and sound here. — Mary Scott Hardaway