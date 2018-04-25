Best Place To Stare At The Sun 

Staff Pick

Sure, the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 2017 was like, once in a lifetime and all that, but we were really just here for the parties. Rec Room was as funky as ever, with a blow-up alien balancing on top of the roof, and saloon owner and pint slinger Chris "Boston" DiMattia taking to a megaphone to count down the minutes til the blackout (in the sky ya lushes!). We saw welders wearing helmets (that worked just as well as the dinky glasses), Montessori teachers drinking PBRs and green jello shots, and one cool cowgirl wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with flames on her ta-tas. By 2:42 p.m., "Total Eclipse of the Heart" was blaring and the sky turned a spooky dark gray. It was a moment the drunken pioneers of the Recovery Room would never forget. — Mary Scott Hardaway