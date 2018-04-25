You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Recreation, Health, & Beauty
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Place To See Men Riding Horses Through Rush Hour 

Folly Road

Staff Pick

CP BOC stars Desmond Green and Dexter Flynn are the James Island Cowboys and you can spot them trotting along Folly Road pretty much whenever they damn well please. The rough riders know a thing or two about ponying up and they aren’t afraid to show it even in the midst of some traffic congestion. They gallop down the shoulder without a care in the world and it’s pretty much the best thing to happen to Charleston transportation. —Kinsey Gidick
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS