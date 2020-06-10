1977 Maybank Hwy. James Island

(843) 571-4343.

charlestonpourhouse.com

2020’s been a tough year for live music. Venues were shut down, musicians resorted to livestreams hoping to recreate that concert atmosphere and the local music industry took a whalop in the wallet. We suppose it’s only fitting that the reader-elected Best Place to see Local Music was also the first noteworthy music venue to reopen for live shows during the pandemic. While it’s not at the grand scale of some of the indoor shows, which have also been a place to see great touring acts, the Pour House’s humble outdoor deck will still satisfy those live music cravings. Owners Alex and Vanessa Harris are frequently praised for creating an important stage for local artists, giving them the opportunity to perform alongside bigger travelling bands. While awaiting the opportunity to reopen, the Pour House satiated some live music itches with previously recorded shows from years prior and a theatrical two-night livestream from Doom Flamingo. —Heath Ellison

Runner-Up: Charleston Music Hall