Best Place To See A Proactive Rick And Morty 

Staff Pick

Although the return of Szechuan dipping sauce brought plenty of petulant greenhorns to your local McDonald's, it was the March for Science that wrangled the best Rick and Morty fans in Charleston. As Charlestonians most concerned with the growing disregard for scientific enlightenment joined the nationwide marches for science, the city witnessed the finest assemblage of mastermind Ricks and dedicated Mortys celebrating the popular animated series' focus on knowledge and exploration, rather than the ugly hordes who tossed tantrums based on a meme-worthy fast-food sauce. —Dustin Waters