Best Place To Pretend To Be Katniss 

Staff Pick

I met a woman applying for a job with the Charleston County Parks system last year while I was in Greenville. She told me that as far as county parks are concerned, Charleston’s system is considered one of the best in the nation. I don’t doubt her. Our local parks continue to get better and better and the addition of the archery range at Johns Island’s sprawling county park is a great example of that. Whether you’re preparing to traverse the Sierra Nevadas on a hunt or just learning to hit the bullseye, an afternoon at the 20-target course will set your arrow straight. —Kinsey Gidick