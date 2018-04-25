You searched for:

Best Place To Play  "Guess What's In This Dish?" 

Tu

Staff Pick

Leave it to the team from Xiao Bao Biscuit to bring the city its most creative new restaurant in years. Partners Joshua Walker, Duolan Li, and Joey Ryan's Tu treats dinner like an experiment and for Charleston's bored eaterati, it's just what the doctor ordered: something to stem the shrimp and grits fatigue, biscuits and gravy boredom, and wheatgrass juice weariness. Walker has thrown every ounce of ambition into the menu while Ryan keeps the drinks popping. Go try Tu's unorthodox Agua Chile made with Kombu beef, tomatillo water, and bonito mayo and then try to tell us Charleston isn't progressive. —Kinsey Gidick

