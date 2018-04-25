You searched for:

  • [X]2018
  • [X]Attractions & City Living
Start over

Narrow Search

Other Searches

  |  

Best Place To Park Downtown 

The Parking Lot Across from Rec Room

Staff Pick

Yeah, we know, parking downtown is a bitch. Moment of silence for what the real struggle would have been if we did indeed still have horses and wagons. Ugh. With meter rates up and tourists clogging parking garages, we're left with little choice for where to find a hitchin' post downtown. Enter: the unnamed parking lot across from Rec Room. Y'all know what we're talking about. Maybe you've thought about parking there before, but thought the trail to the nearest bar was too far to trek. We promise, for the price of zero dollars, your overpriced plate of fried oysters awaits just a few blocks away.—Connelly Hardaway
Email a Friend
Add to favorites
Share

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS