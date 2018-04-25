Best Place To Park Downtown 

Staff Pick

Yeah, we know, parking downtown is a bitch. Moment of silence for what the real struggle would have been if we did indeed still have horses and wagons. Ugh. With meter rates up and tourists clogging parking garages, we're left with little choice for where to find a hitchin' post downtown. Enter: the unnamed parking lot across from Rec Room. Y'all know what we're talking about. Maybe you've thought about parking there before, but thought the trail to the nearest bar was too far to trek. We promise, for the price of zero dollars, your overpriced plate of fried oysters awaits just a few blocks away.—Connelly Hardaway